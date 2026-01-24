Tucson Air Force Veteran Lorin Schlecht Quickly Rises in Pickleball Ranks

TUCSON, Arizona — Just a few years ago, Lorin Schlecht, a member of the Air Force, picked up a pickleball paddle for the first time. What started as a simple quest for more exercise in a new form has turned into a surprising journey of talent and competition.

"I just did it because I wanted to have more exercise in my life in a different dimension," Schlecht said.

Despite his modest self-assessment—"I still don't think that I do"—the rankings tell a different story. Schlecht is currently ranked No. 173 in the world in singles by the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), a remarkable achievement for someone relatively new to the sport.

This weekend, he's competing right in his hometown at the Kino Sports Complex during a PPA Developmental Tour event, part of the Challenger Series.

"This is the second year of the PPA Challenger Series. It is in 18 cities with Tucson being one of them," Schlecht explained in a stand-up segment. "I just signed up immediately. It's incredibly local for me."Schlecht travels across the country to participate in various events, always on the lookout for greater opportunities. He's actively seeking a sponsor to support his growing career.

"I reached out to Joola 183 times for a sponsorship and still haven't heard back," he shared.

"It'd make things easier as I go through a paddle a month. I'm going to keep trying until told no."

A strong performance at this hometown tournament could be a game-changer, helping him climb higher in the rankings and attract attention. But the field is stacked with serious talent.

"You've got guys here who have beaten the number one player in the world. You've got guys here who make main draws, you've got guys who beat top ten guys every single week. You've got incredible talent here," Schlecht noted.

Points from strong finishes in these events are crucial. Last year, the top 8 performers in the series earned professional status from the PPA Tour, opening doors to bigger opportunities.As he continues to hone his skills, Schlecht is getting more comfortable with the unique feel of high-level play.

"There's a different feel to it so just getting more and more used to the feel," he said.

From a casual player seeking exercise to a top-200 contender, Lorin Schlecht's rapid rise highlights the accessible yet competitive nature of pickleball—and the determination that can turn a hobby into a pursuit of excellence. Tucson fans have a chance to cheer on one of their own as he battles for a breakthrough weekend.

