Trump says of Iran’s 2026 World Cup soccer team: ‘let them play’

That’s a much different tone than a few weeks ago, when the U.S. president warned Iran’s national team from coming here to play in the World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino stressed earlier Thursday at the soccer governing body’s annual congress that Iran would be participating in the tournament, which kicks off in June.

“Look, you know what? Let them play well,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon.

Underscoring his close friendship with Infantino, Trump noted: “Well, if Gianni said it, I’m OK.”

Iran begins its World Cup play against New Zealand on June 15 in Inglewood, California.