Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Trump says of Iran’s 2026 World Cup soccer team: ‘let them play’

APTOPIX Canada FIFA Congress Soccer
DARRYL DYCK/AP
Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub, right, walks away from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, after refusing to stand together with Israel Football Association Vice-President Basim Sheikh Suliman, left, during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
APTOPIX Canada FIFA Congress Soccer
Posted

That’s a much different tone than a few weeks ago, when the U.S. president warned Iran’s national team from coming here to play in the World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino stressed earlier Thursday at the soccer governing body’s annual congress that Iran would be participating in the tournament, which kicks off in June.

“Look, you know what? Let them play well,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon.

Underscoring his close friendship with Infantino, Trump noted: “Well, if Gianni said it, I’m OK.”

Iran begins its World Cup play against New Zealand on June 15 in Inglewood, California.

Report a typo

WATCH THE 2025-26 ARIZONA BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW - CACTUS RISING:

THE HUDDLE WEBSITE

Screenshot 2025-09-16 210013.png

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism