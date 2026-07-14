Trio of Southern Arizona Baseball Stars Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

TUCSON, Arizona — Tucson and Southern Arizona continued their strong baseball tradition with several local talents selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, highlighted by two University of Arizona pitchers and a standout high school catcher committed to the Wildcats.

Owen Kramkowski, a right-handed pitcher, was the highest-drafted Wildcat, selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 5th round (No. 145 overall). The incoming freshman earned a slot value of approximately $506,100, rewarding his promising arm and potential as a key addition to Arizona’s pitching staff.

Fellow right-hander Collin McKinney joined him as a draftee, going to the Baltimore Orioles in the 9th round. Both pitchers represent Arizona’s ongoing ability to develop and attract high-upside arms, even in a challenging recent season for the program.

Adding to the local excitement, Francisco Rivero Jr., a catcher from Canyon del Oro High School (CDO) in Oro Valley, was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 15th round (No. 436 overall). The Arizona signee and Perfect Game-ranked top catcher prospect in the state had a standout senior season, hitting .463 with power, extra-base hits, and excellent plate discipline (just 8 strikeouts). Born in Venezuela, Rivero has drawn attention for his defensive skills behind the plate and offensive upside. He plans to forgo his college commitment and turn pro with the Nationals.

These selections underscore Southern Arizona’s baseball depth—from high school powerhouses like CDO to the University of Arizona program. Kramkowski, McKinney, and Rivero now embark on professional journeys, carrying forward the region’s rich legacy that has produced MLB talents like Ian Kinsler in the past. Fans will be watching closely to see how these young prospects develop in the minors.

