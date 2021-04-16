Watch
Tommy Lloyd lands his first UArizona recruit

Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 16:57:38-04

TUCSON, Arizona — After just one day on the job, new UArizona Wildcat men's basketball coach Tommy LLoyd gets a verbal commitment from Dylan Anderson, a center from Gilbert, Arizona.

Anderson, a seven footer, is a four-star recruit who chose Arizona over Michigan, Kansas, and Gonzaga, Lloyd's previous school.

Anderson announced his decision on social media.

