Tommy Lloyd lands his first UArizona recruit

TUCSON, Arizona — After just one day on the job, new UArizona Wildcat men's basketball coach Tommy LLoyd gets a verbal commitment from Dylan Anderson, a center from Gilbert, Arizona.
Anderson, a seven footer, is a four-star recruit who chose Arizona over Michigan, Kansas, and Gonzaga, Lloyd's previous school.
Anderson announced his decision on social media.
After careful consideration of the many offers I was honored to receive, I am excited to announce I will be taking my Game to the next level at the University of Arizona to play for Coach Tommy Lloyd. #BearDown @APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/kWilNgdb6U— TheDylanAnderson (@bucketsallday45) April 16, 2021