Tommy Lloyd challenges McKale crowd ahead of Kansas visit

TUCSON — The final stretch hasn’t been kind to Arizona.

Injuries. Illness. Ranked opponents lining up week after week.

But inside McKale Center, there’s still opportunity.

The Wildcats have two more chances to play in front of their home, and head coach Tommy Lloyd hopes the home crowd brings the same intensity he experienced on the road.

Less than three weeks ago, Kansas edged Arizona 82–78 in Lawrence. Now, the stage shifts to McKale for the only meeting in Tucson this season.

"I hope our fans welcome Kansas and Coach Self like their fans welcomed me," Lloyd said. "There’s a standard that’s been set for fandom, and Kansas is pretty high up that list… so let’s compete.”

Since that narrow loss, the Wildcats have endured a grueling stretch, battling sickness and injuries, yet still rattled off three straight wins, including two over ranked opponents.

“I think we got through a really tough stretch, and I think we’re better for it… I feel like we’re coming out of it at the right time,” Lloyd said.

But questions remain.

In the first matchup, Kansas was without freshman standout Darryn Peterson. If he returns, the Jayhawks could look different — and deeper.

“I just don’t see any scenario where they’re not better with him on the floor,” Lloyd said.

Arizona, meanwhile, continues adjusting.

Koa Peat may still be sidelined. Dwyane Aristode has been out. Anthony Dell’Orso is playing through a tweaked ankle.

“We need to put to the test where we’re at… and hopefully it shows up on the court these next couple of games.”

For Arizona, this isn’t just about revenge. It’s about proving they’re battle-tested and peaking at the right time.

