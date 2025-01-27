Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcat men host No. 3 Iowa State at McKale Monday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No. 3 Iowa State visits the Arizona Wildcats as the teams match up Monday for the first time this season. Arizona is 7-2 against the Big 12, and Iowa State is 8-1 against conference opponents.

See what Tommy Lloyd had to say after Arizona's win over Colorado Saturday:

Wildcats to host No. 3 Iowa State after win over Colorado Saturday

RELATED:



Iowa State's Curtis Jones scored 33 points in Iowa State's 76-61 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 at home. Arizona leads the Big 12 with 14.4 fast break points.

The Cyclones are 8-1 against conference opponents. Iowa State ranks ninth in college basketball scoring 40.9 points per game in the paint led by Keshon Gilbert averaging 8.7.

Arizona's average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cyclones meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

Caleb Love is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 18.6 points for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

