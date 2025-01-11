'Coaches vs. Cancer;' Arizona Men's Basketball paints for a cause

TUCSON, Ariz. — Since 1993 the American Cancer Society has been partnered with basketball coaches for the Coaches vs. Cancer series.

Arizona Men's Basketball painted sneakers with patients at Diamond Children's Medical Center for the game.

“Knowing that we can give back and put a smile on their faces is what it’s all about," Arizona Guard, Caleb Love said.

For the second year in a row players like Love picked up the brush and this year, he and the Wildcats continue to raise cancer awareness, showing the team’s impact on and off the court

“The community gives it us," Love said. "So, when you can give to other people, I think it’s such a great deed for not only yourself but the people that you’re giving it to.”

The patients and players colored the shoes however they wanted making each sneaker one of a kind.

“When kids are struggling it breaks your heart," Arizona Men's Basketball Coach, Tommy Lloyd said. "So, anytime our guys can go over there and be a part of an event that is helping kids feel better or helping kids to have the opportunity to feel better, we want to participate.”

The sneakers will be worn by the Wildcats coaching and support staff.

“When we do that, it’ll be a cool event and then they’ll auction the shoes off and it’ll go to a great cause," Lloyd said.

The sneakers will hit the court on January 25 when the Wildcats host Colorado.

