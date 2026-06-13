Tiger Pride Gets Sandier as Marana H.S. Breaks Ground on New Beach Volleyball Courts

MARANA, Az — Marana High School took a major step forward for its girls’ beach volleyball program on Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony for two new on-campus beach volleyball courts.

The courts, located west of the Wade McLean Pool, are being donated by local partners JW Civil and Dorado Rock and Materials. The project marks the first time the Tigers will have dedicated beach volleyball facilities directly on school grounds, eliminating the need to travel to off-site venues for practices and home matches.

“This is history in the making for Marana High School athletics,” said school officials in announcements leading up to the event. The addition is expected to boost participation, improve training consistency, and elevate the program’s competitiveness in the growing sport of beach volleyball in Arizona.

Marana High School already fields a girls’ beach volleyball team that competes in the spring season. The new sand courts will provide student-athletes with professional-grade facilities and greater opportunities to develop skills in a sport that combines athleticism, strategy, and teamwork.

Community members, athletes, families, and school leaders gathered for the morning ceremony to celebrate the milestone. Construction is expected to move quickly, with the hope that the courts will be ready for use in the near future.

The project reflects Marana Unified School District’s continued investment in expanding athletic opportunities and enhancing the student experience through strong community and business partnerships.

