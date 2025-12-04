Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three Wildcats earn First Team Honors in Big 12 All-Conference Awards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football’s strong season is getting national attention, as 14 Wildcats earned spots on the Big 12 All-Conference teams announced Thursday.

Quarterback Noah Fifita and defensive backs Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes were named to the First Team, Arizona’s most first-team honorees since 2008.

Fifita becomes just the third quarterback in program history to earn first-team all-conference recognition and the first since 1975.

Four Wildcats, Kris Hutson, Taye Brown, Jay’Vion Cole, and Genesis Smith, earned Third Team honors.

Another seven players received Honorable Mention: Ismail Mahdi, Javin Whatley, Tre Spivey, Ty Buchanan, Max Harris, Deshawn McKnight, and Tiaoalii Savea.

Fifita, Johnson, and Cole also received multiple votes for Big 12 individual awards, earning them Honorable Mention status in the conference’s postseason awards.

Arizona will learn its bowl location and opponent on Sunday, Dec. 7, as the Wildcats aim for the program’s fifth 10-win season.

