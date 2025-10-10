Team activities at Kino Stadium postponed for Tucson Baseball team

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Baseball Team has suspended activities at Kino Stadium, the team says in a news release less than one week before its season opener.

The Mexican Baseball team had relocated from Navajoa in the off-season. They practiced at Kino Stadium as recently as last night, and Tucson fans got their first look at the team during the Mexican Baseball Fiesta.

"We don't have a timeline for things," team owner Victor Cuevas told KGUN-TV. "We are still hoping. At the end of the day, it is a decision that is not in our hands. We're going to do everything to make it happen."

The season will start as planned with games being played on the road.

"Hopefully, it will be the first two series. But, it something I can't control. The team and the city were excited."