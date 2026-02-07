Tayler Biehl’s Grand Slam Lifts No. 18 Arizona to Stunning Upset Over No. 3 Oklahoma

TUCSON — If you’re looking for the loudest moment of the season so far, Hillenbrand Stadium had it Friday night, courtesy of Tayler Biehl.

The No. 18 Arizona Wildcats pulled off a stunner, knocking off No. 3 Oklahoma, 11–6, and it was Biehl who delivered the knockout blow.

With two outs, bases loaded and the Wildcats clinging to a one-run lead, Tayler launched a moonshot grand slam that sent the crowd into absolute chaos.

Five-run cushion, game flipped, Sooners staggered.

Arizona didn’t even need a ton of hits to get it done, just six total, but they took full advantage of every opportunity, drawing seven walks and cashing in big.

Grace Jenkins had her own moment, smashing her first homer as a Wildcat and driving in four runs alongside Biehl. Sereniti Trice chipped in with a couple of clutch singles.

The night started rocky though, Oklahoma flexed with two homers and a quick 3–0 lead, but Arizona never blinked.

Every time the Sooners scored, the ‘Cats answered, staying close until the offense blew the doors open in the sixth.

In the circle, Jalen Adams was steady in relief, helping slow down the Sooners momentum.

Earning her second win of the season after a no-hitter the day before, and slamming the door on Oklahoma with help from Biehl.