Tanque Verde Claims First Softball State Championship in School History

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tanque Verde Hawks are state champions for the first time.

Behind a dominant pitching performance from junior ace Claire Achilles, the No. 7 Tanque Verde defeated No. 5 Yuma Catholic 10-0 in six innings via the mercy rule in the AIA 3A Softball State Championship game on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Grand Canyon University.

Achilles delivered a one-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts, while also contributing offensively with a 2-for-4 performance that included a double, a run scored, and strong support for her teammates. She was named the 3A State Tournament MVP by the AIA.

The Hawks (29-5) erupted for six runs in the fourth inning, capitalizing on four Yuma Catholic errors, two hits, and a hit batter to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Sophomores Mikaela Jackson and Ella Haggard delivered RBI singles during the rally, with Jackson also adding two doubles in the game. Haggard later added an RBI double in the fifth, and additional RBI singles from sophomore Remi Johnson and senior Sara Hoagland in the sixth sealed the mercy-rule victory.

Tanque Verde cruised through the postseason, outscoring opponents 37-2 across four tournament games against teams with a combined nine state titles. The run included a 9-2 semifinal win over rival Empire.

The victory marks the first state softball title in the 20-year history of Tanque Verde High School and gives the school its second state championship overall (following the boys swimming title in 2025).

