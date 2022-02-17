Watch
Suns rally without Paul, edging Rockets for 7th straight win

AP
Devin Booker scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton added 23 and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to seven games, rallying after Chris Paul was ejected to beat the Houston Rockets 124-121 on Wednesday night.
Posted at 7:02 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 09:02:49-05

Phoenix improved to 48-10 heading into the All-Star break.

The Suns won despite losing Paul in the third quarter after the star point guard was ejected for arguing and then bumping into an official. The Rockets fell to 15-42 and have lost six straight. Eric Gordon missed a tightly guarded 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have tied it. Dennis Schroder led the Rockets with 23 points.

