Sunnyside holds off San Luis, moves closer to top open playoff seed

TUCSON — The top-ranked Sunnyside Blue Devils defended their No. 1 spot Tuesday night, edging No. 6 San Luis 2–1 in a matchup with major playoff implications.

Sunnyside entered the night anchored by junior goalkeeper Marc Urrea-Salinas, who came in ranked fifth in the state in goals-against average.

A packed crowd at Sunnyside Stadium showed up early, ready to support the Blue Devils as they push toward the postseason.

Sunnyside struck first in the 12th minute when sophomore Michael Montesino capitalized on an empty-net opportunity, giving the Blue Devils a 1–0 lead.

San Luis answered quickly. Carlos Gonzalez found the back of the net off a pass from Jose Contreras Terriquez, tying the match and keeping the Sidewinders firmly in contention.

With both teams battling for the top seed in the Open playoffs, the physical play ramped up. The match grew scrappy in the second half, with multiple yellow cards handed out as intensity rose.

The difference came from sophomore Pedro Vega, who delivered the game-winner with a well-placed shot over the goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net.

Sunnyside held on for the 2–1 victory, strengthening its case for the No. 1 seed in the Open playoffs. The Blue Devils will look to continue that momentum Thursday night when they take on Tucson High at home.

