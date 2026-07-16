Southern Arizona Little League Teams Shine: Three State Titles Claimed in 2026

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona’s youth baseball and softball scene celebrated a strong showing from Southern Arizona teams this summer, with three squads capturing 2026 state championships so far.

Marana Little League’s Intermediate (50/70) All-Stars delivered a dominant performance, defeating Buckeye Little League 18-8 to claim the 2026 Arizona Intermediate 50/70 State Championship. The victory capped an impressive tournament run for the Marana team, showcasing powerful hitting and strong teamwork. As state champions, they advance to the West Region Tournament in Nogales, Arizona, with eyes on a path to the Intermediate World Series.

Copper Hills Little League (Sahuarita) added to the hardware by winning the Majors Softball state championship. This marks the 27th softball state title for a Southern Arizona Little League team, highlighting the region’s continued excellence in girls’ softball.

Continental Ranch Little League (also from the Marana area) secured the 10U championship with a dominant 22-4 victory in the state final. The team showed resilience throughout the tournament, building on their District 5 title.