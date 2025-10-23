Sophomore finds his voice as Marana High School's newest sports announcer

Gabe Kuhns never imagined himself as the person getting crowds excited about football. Just a few months ago, the Marana High School sophomore wouldn't even consider himself a football fan.

Now, his voice echoes across Tiger Stadium thorughout the week as he calls JV flag football games with the enthusiasm of a seasoned professional.

Kuhns' transformation began when Athletic Director Amie Cormell asked for volunteers to join her new student media crew. While other students hesitated, Kuhns saw an opportunity.

"I asked if anyone was interested, and Gabe's hand went up first," Cormell said.

The decision surprised even Kuhns himself. At Marana, football dominates the cultural landscape, but he had always remained on the periphery of that world.

"You come to Marana it's all about sports. Sports, sports, sports everywhere….especially football," Kuhns said.

What Kuhns lacked in football knowledge, he made up for in determination. Veteran announcer James Wooster recognized the sophomore's potential and became his mentor, assigning homework that included studying game footage and learning player statistics.

The preparation was intense. Kuhns spent hours memorizing team rosters, understanding game rules and practicing his delivery.

Wooster pushed him to develop not just technical knowledge, but the timing and energy that makes great sports commentary.

"He's just become a great sponge. I've been so proud of watching him grow and just get better every single week," Wooster said.

The hard work paid off.

Kuhns discovered he had a natural ability to read the energy of a crowd and translate the excitement of live action into compelling commentary.

"He just keeps getting better and better. I keep telling him one day we are going to see him on ESPN," Cormell said.

The praise doesn't go to Kuhns' head. He approaches each game with the same methodical preparation that got him started, studying opponent rosters and reviewing game film. His dedication has earned respect from players, coaches and fans alike.

But perhaps most importantly, Kuhns has found his voice, literally and figuratively. The experience has given him confidence that extends beyond the broadcast booth, shaping how he sees his future possibilities.

"I feel like I have what it takes to become the next voice of Marana. Just gotta stay in my lane, play the right cards," Kuhns said.

As the season progresses, Kuhns continues refining his craft. Each game brings new challenges and opportunities to grow. What started as a simple volunteer opportunity has become a defining experience that could shape his entire future.

For now, Kuhns remains focused on perfecting his performances, knowing that every call, every game and every moment behind the microphone is building toward something bigger.

