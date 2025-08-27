Arizona Football 2025 Season Preview: Something to Prove

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football has something to prove in 2025 under head coach Brent Brennan.

"There is almost zero expectation of us being worth a darn," said defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. "That bugs me."

WATCH IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Plagued by key injuries on defense and an offense that sputtered at times, the Wildcats were just 4-8 last season after winning the Alamo Bowl the year before.

“When you have a tough season like we did a year ago, you’ve got to fix what is broken and then you have to put those pieces together,” Brennan said.

The Wildcats rebuilt for their second season under Brennan, adding speed and skill at the wide receiver and running back position to complement quarterback Noah Fifita.

Arizona also has three new coordinators, including offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who was brought in to work with Fifita.

"He allows me to play free, get the ball out of my hands, and be accurate," said Fifita of Doege.

"We're going to beat up some quarterbacks in the Big 12," added Gonzales.

The Wildcats open their season Aug. 30 against Hawaii.

