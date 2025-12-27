Snoop's Desert Encore: Miami (Ohio) Returns to Defend Crown in Gin & Juice Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona — The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop returns this Saturday, bringing its signature blend of college football action and celebrity flair to Casino del Sol Stadium (formerly Arizona Stadium)

Now in its second year under the sponsorship of Snoop Dogg's popular beverage brand, the game features a rematch of conference showdowns between the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Mountain West, as the Miami University RedHawks (7-6) face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) in a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff broadcast on The CW Network.

This marks the second consecutive appearance for the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, who made a memorable debut in last year's edition. In 2024, Miami dominated Colorado State with a convincing 43-17 victory (noted in some reports as 37-13 in earlier accounts), setting an attendance record of over 40,000 fans—a milestone that highlighted the bowl's growing popularity.

Head Coach Chuck Martin couldn't be more enthusiastic about returning to Tucson. "We've had great experiences at every Bowl. We've been treated like royalty at every Bowl. But it was above and beyond last year here at the Arizona Bowl," he said. "You add Snoop in the mix and how much time he spent with the team, and then afterwards on the stage after the game. It was just an amazing experience, and we said after last year if there was a chance we could ever come back, we would love to come back."

The RedHawks enter the game with momentum from a resilient season that saw them overcome an early 0-3 start to reach their third straight MAC Championship Game. Leading the offense at quarterback is redshirt freshman Thomas Gotkowski who stepped up late in the season and delivered key performances, including a strong showing in his first career start.

For Fresno State, the Bulldogs make their first appearance in the Arizona Bowl under first-year head coach Matt Entz, bringing a stingy defense that ranks among the nation's best in holding opponents under 300 total yards per game. A standout storyline is running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke, who returns to Tucson after previously playing for the University of Arizona Wildcats. Luke, who leads the Bulldogs in rushing with impressive yardage and eight touchdowns this season, has deep personal ties to the event. He grew up participating in the Snoop Youth Football League—a non-profit founded by Snoop Dogg himself to promote discipline, teamwork, and community among young players.

Earlier in the day, Luke took part in a youth clinic at Bear Down Field, adding to the full-circle moment. "It's full circle," he shared. "Growing up as a kid, I never thought I'd be playing in the Snoop Dogg Bowl. I'm excited to be in this bowl."

With Snoop Dogg's involvement extending beyond sponsorship—expect appearances, a coin toss, and plenty of energy—the game promises more than just football. Pre-game festivities include the Gin & Juice Tailgate Festival, featuring food, drinks, games, a DJ, and a "Battle of the Bands" with the schools' marching bands. Last year's record crowd proved the formula works, blending high-energy entertainment with competitive college football.

As the MAC looks to maintain its edge over the Mountain West in this matchup, and both teams chase a memorable bowl victory, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl once again delivers a unique postseason experience—one where hip-hop legend meets gridiron grit in the Arizona desert.