Sitting Down with New Roadrunners Interim President Rob Mattina

TUCSON, Arizona — When the Roadrunners play their 11th season, Rob Mattina will serve as interim president after previously serving as the team's vice president of marketing. Mattina takes over for Bob Hoffman who spent ten years in the role.

Under Hoffman’s leadership since 2016, the Roadrunners grew into a cornerstone of Southern Arizona sports and community life. The franchise earned recognition including an AHL Group Sales Award and honors for corporate partnership growth in the 2025-26 season, while establishing strong local roots and consistent fan engagement.

“I have loved every minute of my time with the Roadrunners and am proud to call Tucson home for myself and my family,” Hoffman said. “It has been an honor to serve as the leader of this organization, and I am proud of the work done over the past decade and the lives the Roadrunners have impacted in Southern Arizona. The franchise is in a position of tremendous strength… The momentum is real, and I am excited to support the continued success and growth of the Roadrunners.”

Mattina brings extensive sports marketing experience. Before joining the Roadrunners, he served as Vice President of Marketing for the Arizona Coyotes (2022-24) and held the same role with the Detroit Red Wings for a decade (2009-19).

Owner/Governor Alex Meruelo Jr. praised Hoffman’s contributions and expressed confidence in Mattina: “Bob has set a strong foundation for continued growth for this franchise, and we are extremely optimistic about the future of this Club. We are fully confident that Rob will provide the leadership needed during this transition period as we continue to be good stewards of this community and create core memories.”

The change comes as the Roadrunners prepare for another season at Tucson Arena, building on their established presence as Southern Arizona’s primary professional hockey team.

