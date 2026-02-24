Shott's Tots: Tucson Kids Lace Up for First Time in Heartfelt Hockey Program

TUCSON, Arizona — It's an early Saturday morning at the Tucson Arena, and about 60 young kids are getting a little help lacing up their skates before they step onto the ice for the first time.

"Brand new kids to hockey," said Matt Herr, former NHL All-Star and current Director of Youth Hockey, who leads the program.

This is part of the NHL's Learn to Play program, and Tucson is one of just three AHL cities selected to participate. The sessions, held at Tucson Arena on Saturdays and Sundays from January through March, introduce foundational skills like skating, puck handling, passing, and shooting in a fun, supportive environment.

Tucson Roadrunners forward Andrew Agozzino is volunteering his time—even with a game later that night. As a father to a son and daughter who are participants in the program, he's personally invested.

"It's fun to get out there with them," Agozzino said. "The reason we all start to play is because we all like it. We all enjoy playing. The more fun we can have at this level is the most important thing."

The program is affectionately known as Shott's Tots, honoring the legacy of former Arizona Coyotes executive Matt Shott. Shott was tireless in his efforts to grow the sport in Arizona before passing away from cancer at the age of 34 in 2021. He was particularly passionate about supporting girls' and women's hockey."

One of the great components of him was that he was in support of girls and women's hockey," Herr said.Herr emphasized the program's broader goal: "We want people that are willing to grow the game in the area in which they live, and that's what we've seen the most. We want for kids that enter the game to love the experience, and say, 'Hey, I want to continue this. This is something I want to do.' And then stay in the game forever. We want to see them in an adult league one day."

During the session, kids work through a variety of drills and skills under the guidance of volunteers like Agozzino, who isn't just a coach—he's helping build the next generation of hockey fans and players right here in Tucson.

Shott's Tots, run through the Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation in partnership with the NHL, NHLPA, USA Hockey, and the Tucson Roadrunners, continues to make the sport accessible for beginners as young as four (with some sessions targeting ages 4-10 or 5-11). It's a heartfelt way to keep Matt Shott's vision alive—introducing the joy of hockey to new families in the desert.

