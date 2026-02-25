Santa Rita Alum and former pro Cam Gaddis Named Head Football Coach

TUCSON, Arizona — Santa Rita High School in Tucson has appointed local football legend and alumnus Cam Gaddis as its new head football coach, marking an exciting "full circle" moment for the Eagles program.

Gaddis, a 2010 graduate of Santa Rita, starred for the Eagles during one of the school's most successful eras under legendary coach Jeff Scurran. A versatile two-way player, he excelled as both a defensive back and wide receiver. One of his most memorable moments came in 2009, when he returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown to help defeat rival Sabino High School.

After high school, Gaddis continued his playing career at Pima Community College before earning a scholarship to Middle Tennessee State University. He went on to enjoy a notable professional stint in indoor football, becoming a fan favorite with the Tucson Sugar Skulls. There, he was recognized for his leadership in the secondary and high-energy style on the field.

Now returning to his alma mater, Gaddis brings extensive coaching experience and a high-intensity, "NFL-style" approach to training and defensive schemes. School officials and supporters view his hiring as a perfect fit, given his deep roots in the program and intimate knowledge of what it takes to succeed at Santa Rita.

The Eagles have faced challenges in recent seasons, including winless records and low participation, but Gaddis's arrival has generated optimism in the Tucson football community for a potential turnaround. His familiarity with the area, combined with his playing pedigree and professional background, positions him well to inspire the next generation of Eagles.

This move comes amid efforts to revitalize the Santa Rita football program, and fans are eager to see how Gaddis's leadership translates on the field in the upcoming seasons.

