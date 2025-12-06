Salpointe Honors Late Coach Kelly Pierce by Renaming Women’s Soccer Tournament

TUCSON, Arizona — Salpointe Catholic High School has announced that the women’s division of its annual Brandon Bean Soccer Tournament will now be known as the Kelly Pierce Women’s Soccer Tournament in honor of the beloved former player and championship-winning coach who passed away earlier this year at age 44.

Pierce, a 1999 Salpointe graduate, returned to her alma mater as a coach and guided the Lancers girls’ soccer program to six state titles in the last eight seasons. Her impact on the school stretched far beyond the scoreboard, touching generations of student-athletes with her intensity, leadership, and love for the game.

“While continuing to honor Brandon Bean, we felt it was appropriate to honor Kelly Pierce in naming the women’s portion of our annual soccer tournament in her name,” said Phil Gruensfelder, Salpointe Director of Athletics.

“Kelly was such an important part of our soccer program, both as a student-athlete and coach. We want her legacy to continue to be a part of our rich history. We will keep her spirit alive by telling stories of her grit, determination, and passion. We are honored to host the Kelly Pierce Women’s Soccer Tournament.”

The inaugural Kelly Pierce Women’s Soccer Tournament concluded this weekend, with Buena High School defeating host Salpointe Catholic 1–0 in the championship match. In a poignant moment, members of the Pierce family presented the championship trophy to the Colts.Kelly’s mother,

Donna Pierce, shared her emotions before the ceremony: “My emotions are so bittersweet. She was my best friend. This is such a great tribute to her. Her family is so proud of her.”

The renaming ensures that Kelly Pierce’s name and legacy will remain a permanent part of Salpointe Catholic soccer for years to come.

