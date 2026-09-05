Salpointe Catholic Retires Bijan Robinson's No. 5 During Assembly

TUCSON, Arizona — Atlanta Falcons star running back and 2020 Salpointe graduate Bijan Robinson, was honored during a school assembly for his record-breaking high school career and subsequent success at the University of Texas and in the NFL.

School officials retired the number to recognize his athletic achievements and lasting impact on the Lancers program.

At Salpointe, Robinson established himself as one of Arizona’s greatest high school football players. He rushed for 7,036 yards and scored a state-record 114 touchdowns across his career, including multiple 2,000-yard seasons. As a senior, he earned Gatorade Arizona Football Player of the Year honors after rushing for 2,235 yards and 38 touchdowns.

After starring at Texas—where he won the Doak Walker Award and earned unanimous All-American recognition—Robinson was selected eighth overall by the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has since become one of the league’s premier backs. In the 2025 season, he led the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards (12th-most in a single season in league history) and earned All-Pro honors.

Recently, he signed a three-year extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid running back at the time.

The homecoming celebration brought the NFL standout back to the campus where his journey began, highlighting both his on-field dominance and his roots in the Tucson community. “Once a Lancer, always a Lancer,” the school noted in its announcement of the honor.

