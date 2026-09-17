Sabino Lineman’s Knee Injury Highlights Benefits of Banner-TUSD Athletic Trainer Partnership

TUCSON, Arizona — On the Sabino High School football field, a reenactment with sound captured the moment junior lineman Eugene Herran went down in the Sabercats season opener against Valley Christian.

Herran recalled the play: “The running back was running past — and I straight pivoted on my knee.”

Athletic trainer Caroline Martinez, a member of Banner University Medicine, said she immediately responded: “He collapsed on the field. I ran out to him.”

The reenactment underscored a larger development announced Wednesday on the same field. Banner University Medicine and Tucson Unified School District extended their partnership for five years. The collaboration, which began in 2021, now includes Sabino High School. That addition brings the total to eight full-time Banner athletic trainers embedded across TUSD high schools for the academic year.

Martinez emphasized the difference daily access makes. “Eugene doesn’t have to go to a PT clinic where they can only see him once a week. He sees me every day. I’m forming these relationships with him. It’s building trust with these student-athletes.”

Herran agreed the support extends beyond games: “Even off the field, we can still go to her and tell her what happened and she will tell us what we need to do or see what’s wrong.”TUSD officials said additional sports programs should also benefit from the direct access to high-quality health care where student-athletes practice and compete.

Martinez noted the broader advantages of the arrangement: “It’s an amazing opportunity for our student-athletes that I have access to doctors and get access to bookings and get them the care that they need in a timely and efficient manner.”

Herran said the presence of a trainer gives him confidence: “It makes me really comfortable to go out and do my best because I know that if anything does happen, I’ll have somebody to come check it out, examine it, or see what’s wrong or what happened.”

Herran’s injury turned out not to involve a meniscus tear or other serious damage. He is expected to be ready when Sabino hosts San Tan Foothills on Friday night, with Martinez on the sideline.

