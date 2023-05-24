Romero hits walk-off single, Arizona advances to Pac-12 semifinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kiko Romero hit a walk-off single to send Arizona into the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals after a 13-12 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday.

Romero, who entered the tournament leading the Pac-12 and ranking fifth nationally with 80 RBIs, came to the plate with runners on first and second with two outs before connecting on his third hit of the game and driving in his fourth run. Romero also gave Arizona a 9-8 lead with a three-run homer to begin a six-run sixth.

Arizona (32-23), the No. 8 seed, scored at least one run in each of the first six innings. The Wildcats totaled 20 hits, with four from Nik McClaughry and three apiece by Mac Bingham, Romero, Emilio Corona and Tony Bullard.

Chase Davis homered for the second straight day to reach 20 on the season, moving within five of second place on Arizona's career list. Romero is two RBIs shy of Arizona's single-season record of 86, set by Shelley Duncan in 2001.

Gavin Turley went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs for second-seeded Oregon State (39-17), which plays Arizona State on Thursday in pool play.

The Beavers swept the regular-season series in Corvallis with final scores of 2-1, 10-4, and 11-10. Games one and three were both walk-off victories.