Roadrunners Michael Carcone wins AHL scoring title

Michael Carcone set multiple Roadrunners records en route to the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's leading point scorer for the 2022-23 regular season.

Carcone scored 31 goals and 54 assists for a total of 85 points in 65 games played for the Roadrunners this season — all new team records.

The 27-year-old from Ontario, Canada also made an appearance with the big club this season, scoring three goals in nine NHL games for the Arizona Coyotes.

The Roadrunners launched #CarconeMVP on social media this month in an effort to get Carcone a nod for AHL's Most Valuable Player. The Les Cunningham Award is given to the league's top skater as voted on by AHL media and players.

Fans are encouraged to use #CarconeMVP on all social media platforms.

The Roadrunners are gearing up to begin a playoff run against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in a best-of-three series on Wednesday, April 19.