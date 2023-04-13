Roadrunners to host Fan Appreciation Weekend ahead of playoffs

TUCSON — As an American Hockey League team, the Tucson Roadrunners could be considered a small business.

"I consider us a small business," said team president Bob Hoffman.

Hoffman is president of a group that has as many full-time staff members as it does players. And, when head coach Steve Potvin and his players clinched a playoff spot, it meant business will stay open.

"Certainly there are revenues that you look at from putting on extra games," said Hoffman. "There is more merchandise and different pieces that go into the season."

However, the Roadrunners aren't exactly a Mom and Pop organization. In addition to a goalie net, they have a safety net, as they are the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, owned by billionaire Alex Meruelo.

"We're lucky in that we have support from a much larger organization and a much larger business," said Hoffman. "The Meruelo group has much larger companies, casinos, and media entities that we can draw support from."

The same cannot be said for the vendors and others who make their living off of live events. The better the Roadrunners do, the better they do.

"I don't think you can understate the value of any organization making the post-season," added Hoffman. "It'll be great to make some noise, and let's see what we can do."

