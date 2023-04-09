Roadrunners clinch playoff spot despite 5-4 OT loss to Texas

TUCSON, Arizona — A furious Roadrunners comeback at the Tucson Arena wasn't enough to defeat Texas on Saturday night, but the 5-4 overtime loss did enable them to clinch an AHL playoff spot.

The point for sending the game into overtime, combined with San Jose's Saturday night loss to Colorado, enables the Roadrunners to participate in the post-season.

The Roadrunners were down 4-0 late in the second period To Texas when four different goal scorers tied the game up at 4. Cameron Hebig got the equalizer with 2:04 left in the third period. Marien Studenic won it for Texas in overtime.

Tucson still hast two more games remaining left in the regular season, and they will host San Jose during those two games on Fan Appreciation Weekend. The Roadrunners are the No. 7 seed in the Pacific Division.

