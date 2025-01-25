Roadrunners host Abbotsford Canucks; lose 3-2

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Roadrunners are on a season-high four game losing streak. Tucson is 7th in the Pacific Division right behind the Canucks.

The Roadrunners fell to Abbotsford 3-2.

Max Szuber and Artem Duda scored for the Roadrunners. Cameron Hebig picked up an assist on Szuber's making it his seventh straight game earning a point.

The second game in the series is Saturday at 7 p.m.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

