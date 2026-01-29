Reports: Iran National Soccer team to train in Tucson for World Cup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is set to feature a notable local connection for Southern Arizona: Iran's national soccer team is reportedly planning to use Tucson's Kino Sports Complex as its pre-tournament training base.

Multiple Iranian media outlets, including WANA and KhabarOnline, have reported that the Iranian national team, officially known as Team Melli, will conduct its training camp at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson ahead of the summer tournament.

Reports indicate the team, led by head coach Amir Ghalenoei, has secured visas for senior officials, and practices are expected to be closed to the public.

KGUN has reached out to representatives from Kino Sports Complex and Pima County for confirmation.

Neither has confirmed nor denied the reports at this time.

Official confirmation is expected to come from FIFA, the sport's international governing body, which oversees team-based camps and logistics for the expanded 48-team tournament running from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The development is noteworthy given recent geopolitical tensions, as Iran's team will train on U.S. soil amid ongoing international dynamics.

Iran has qualified for the World Cup and will make its fourth consecutive appearance and seventh overall.

The team has a history of memorable moments, including a 2-1 victory over the United States in 1998 and a win against Wales in the 2022 tournament.

In the 2026 group stage, Iran is drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. Iran's matches are scheduled in U.S. venues: two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Tucson's potential role highlights the broader impact of the World Cup, which will bring teams and fans to various U.S. locations beyond host cities through training camps and base preparations.

Updates will follow as more details emerge from FIFA or local authorities.