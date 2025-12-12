Pushing Forward: Tucson Mom and Son chase their first marathon together

TUCSON — For Michelle Nolen and her 13-year-old son Luke, running has always been their way of connecting. Years ago, it started with simple stroller jogs, Luke taking in a world around him, Michelle grateful for time outdoors with her son.

"He loved seeing people. He loved being outside," Michelle said. "And as he grew, it was like how do we keep doing this?'"

That answer came through Team Hoyt Arizona, a nonprofit foundation with an inclusive running community inspired by the famed father-son duo Rick and Dick Hoyt.

The organization helped Michelle find the right racing wheelchair and a community that welcomed them with open arms.

"It was a game changer," she said.

Soon, short runs turned into races. And Luke thrived, lighting up around cheering crowds and fellow runners.

"The bigger the race, the more fun he has," Michelle said. "It's not about how fast you are, it's about how much fun you're having."

Now, the pair is taking on their first full marathon. It's Michelle's 13th marathon, but the first time she'll push Luke for all 26.2 miles.

Training meant learning how long Luke could stay comfortable in the chair and making sure Michelle still had energy to be "mom" after long runs.

"Running with him brings out the healthiest version of me," she said.

And this marathon is just the beginning.

Their long-term dream is the Boston Marathon, the symbolic home of inclusive running and the heart of the Hoyt legacy.

"When Luke turns 18, I want to push him in Boston," Michelle said. "Not just there to cover the distance, but we really want to do it strong and try to inspire other parents to get out there with their children and participate."

