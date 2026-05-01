Pueblo High School Celebrates Signing Day as Nine Warriors Commit to College Athletics

TUCSON, Arizona — Pueblo High School Athletic Director Miguel Sandoval welcomed a proud crowd Thursday as nine Pueblo Warriors stepped forward to officially sign their National Letters of Intent, marking one of the most meaningful days in their young athletic careers.

The ceremony represented the culmination of years of early morning workouts, late-night practices, academic demands, and personal sacrifices. One by one, each athlete approached the podium to sign, each carrying a unique story of perseverance and achievement.Among those signing was wrestler Joey Smith, who will continue his career at North Idaho College. Sitting to his right was his coach — and proud father — Josiah Smith.

Destiny Perez signed to play flag football at Westminster College. In an emotional moment, she shared that she was thinking of her mother, who passed away from liver disease.

Track and field athlete Juju Ramos Kirksey, headed to Pima College, found the weight of the moment overwhelming at times, fighting back tears as she reflected on her journey.

Also committing to Pima College was women’s basketball standout America Cazares. Just months ago, Cazares etched her name into Arizona high school sports history at Fat Lever Gym. During a state playoff game, she broke the all-time Arizona high school girls basketball scoring record. But in a cruel twist later that same night, she tore her ACL and had to be helped off the court.

On Thursday, Cazares stood at the podium wearing a leg brace for support.

KGUN 9’s Jason Barr asked her about her recovery.“I had surgery a month ago,” Cazares said. “It’s been going okay so far. I’ve just been going to therapy four times a week, trying to focus on rehab — trying to come back stronger.”

Cazares will join the Pima Aztecs women’s basketball program, which is coming off an NJCAA Division II National Championship.“It sets a high standard for me because I want to also win a championship,” she said.

When asked what it was like watching her classmates sign alongside her, Cazares admitted the reality of the next chapter was sinking in.“It was nerve-racking because college is next. It’s scary,” she said. “But I’m so happy for them. They get to do what they love, and so do I. I’m so excited to watch them play as well.

”Signing Day remains one of the most unforgettable milestones in a high school athlete’s recruiting journey — a public celebration of hard work, family support, and community pride at Pueblo High School.

The event highlighted not only individual success stories but also the strength of the Warriors athletic program and the bright futures awaiting these nine young athletes.

