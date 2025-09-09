Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Professional Bull Riders coming back to Tucson

Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Top bull riders from the Professional Bull Riders is coming back to Tucson to compete for Velocity Global points at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. The event is happening inside of Tucson Arena on December 19 and 20.

Velocity Global points contribute to the Velocity Global Standings and help riders get added to the Unleash The Beast tour and can help them to qualify for the PBR World Finals next May.

The bull riders will be in Tucson on Friday December 19 at 8 P.M. and also on Saturday December 20 at 7 P.M.

Last year during the PBR Unleash the Beast Tour in Tucson, John Crimber from Decatur, Texas, who was 19 at the time, became the 2024 PBR Tucson Champion and then went on to get fourth in the world standings.

