Powell returns, Clippers beat Suns for 3rd straight win

Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell, left, shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
AP
Posted at 7:22 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 10:22:38-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Powell scored 24 points after being out two months, Paul George added 19 points in three quarters to go over 15,000 in his career, and the Los Angeles Clippers edged the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns 113-109.

The Suns were missing four starters, but still nearly won the game. Their reserves scored 48 points in the fourth after trailing by 39 in the third.

Ish Wainwright scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Suns. Powell and George were playing together for the first time after both sat out long stretches with injuries.

