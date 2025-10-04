Players shine, Gronk provides the laughs, & Shaq the music at Red-Blue

TUCSON, Arizona — There tend to be a few surprises at the annual Red-Blue Showcase, and Friday night was no different as celebrities including Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O'Neal helped provide the entertainment.

In the initial pregame festivities, Anthony Dell'Orson edged out Mickayla Perdue from the women's team in a three-point shooting contest.

Walk-on Addison Arnold dunked a football over Gronkowski in the slam-dunk contest. Gronk then dunked over a mini Land Rover on the court.

The game featured two ten-minute halves in which fans got their first look at star freshmen Koa Peat and Brayden Burries.

"They are all really good players," said head coach Tommy Lloyd. "An intrasquad scrimmage is not going to be the end of the story. I've been comfortable with these guys all along. They are winners who are built for it."

Afterwards, O'Neal, who also goes by DJ Diesel, was part of a post-game concert that included Mix Master Mike and Lloyd, who all entertained the crowd at Bear Down Field.