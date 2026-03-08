Pima Men’s Basketball wins third straight Region Title dominating Scottsdale in 74-49 victory

TUCSON — The No. 1-ranked Pima men’s basketball team left little doubt Saturday night, storming out to a 20-2 lead against No. 3 Scottsdale Community College and cruising to a 74-49 win to capture their third straight NJCAA Region 1 Division II and District championship.

The Aztecs opened the game in front of a packed gym full of loud, energized fans. Freshman phenom and Conference Player of the Year Isaiah Hill set the tone early, drilling a three-pointer to start the scoring and giving Pima a lead they would never relinquish.

Sophomore center Brock Mendoza, standing 6-foot-10, made his presence felt with two big blocks in the opening half, while Defensive Player of the Year Isaac Johnson got the crowd on its feet with repeated dunks, helping Pima take a commanding 37-19 halftime lead.

Halftime also brought a moment of community pride; newly crowned Arizona 3A state champions Palo Verde High School, led by head coach Anthony Smith, were honored for their title run.

On the court, Pima’s depth and firepower continued to shine.

Hill finished with 16 points, Johnson added 14, and tournament MVP Mason Hunt, who scored 25 in Thursday’s semifinal, dropped 19 against Scottsdale.

With the championship secured, Pima now turns its attention to nationals.

Ranked No. 4 in the country, the Aztecs will learn their seeding during Tuesday’s NJCAA National Tournament Selection Show at 5 p.m. local time.

