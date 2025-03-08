Pima Men's Basketball win NJCAA Region I, Division II Championship

Pima Men's Basketball beat Chandler-Gilbert Community college 80-73 Friday night to become the NJCAA Region I, Division II champions for the second year in a row.

This win breaks the the Aztecs single-season record for wins.

The Aztecs were lead by tournament MVP, Gabe Oldham with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Pima now 32-0 this season remain undefeated headed into the National Tournament on Monday.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

