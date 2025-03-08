Watch Now
Pima Men's Basketball win NJCAA Region I, Division II Championship

The Pima Community College Men's basketball team moves to a 32-0 record this season after winning the NJCAA Region I, Division II Championship over Chandler-Gilbert Friday night.
Posted

Pima Men's Basketball beat Chandler-Gilbert Community college 80-73 Friday night to become the NJCAA Region I, Division II champions for the second year in a row.

This win breaks the the Aztecs single-season record for wins.

The Aztecs were lead by tournament MVP, Gabe Oldham with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Pima now 32-0 this season remain undefeated headed into the National Tournament on Monday.

