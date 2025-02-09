Pima Men's Basketball undefeated streak continues

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Men's Basketball beat Phoenix College on Saturday 98-62. The Aztecs extending their undefeated streak to 25-0 overall.

Cohenj Gonzalez leading Pima with 19 points. Gabe Oldham and Mason Hunt behind Gonzalez with 15. Head coach, Brian Peabody picking up his 701st career win.

Next up, the Aztecs travel to Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Wednesday.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

