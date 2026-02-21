Pima basketball's Isaac Johnson emerges as leader of undefeated Aztecs dynasty

TUCSON — Isaac Johnson remembers his role last season; coming off the bench in nearly every game, providing energy and scoring punch when his number was called.

Now, as Pima Community College's leading scorer and full-time starter, he's become the driving force behind one of the most dominant runs in junior college basketball history.

The Aztecs have turned winning into an art form, capturing 63 victories in their last 64 games while maintaining a perfect record this season.

In a program overflowing with talent, Johnson has carved out his own spotlight through sheer determination and shooting touch.

"I think just taking a bigger step… it's a whole new team, so I knew I had to do it," Johnson said, reflecting on his transformation from sixth man to team leader.

That step has been nothing short of remarkable.

Johnson shooting has grown immensely, connecting on just over 70% of his field goal attempts.

Those numbers aren't just impressive, they rank third best in the entire NJCAA, putting him in elite company among the nation's top junior college players.

The transition from coming off the bench to being in the starting lineup has allowed Johnson to showcase his full potential from the opening tip.

While he was a consistent contributor last season, earning minutes in almost every game, his new role as a starter has unleashed a different level of production and leadership.

But Johnson's impact extends far beyond the stat sheet.

As one of only a handful of sophomores on a roster packed with first-year players, he's taken on the role of mentor and leader, helping guide the next generation of Aztec basketball.

"It's only me and a couple other sophomores… so just making sure our freshmen are in check every day," Johnson said, acknowledging the weight of responsibility that comes with experience.

The sophomore's leadership style is built around energy and athleticism.

Johnson brings an infectious intensity to every practice and game, setting the tone for his younger teammates through his relentless motor and competitive spirit.

"Bringing that every game just sets the energy off every time," Johnson said.

That energy has been crucial in maintaining Pima's championship culture.

The Aztecs haven't just been winning — they've been dominating, with Johnson's emergence as a go-to scorer providing the offensive firepower to complement the team's suffocating defense and deep bench.

His journey from reliable reserve to leading scorer represents the kind of player development that has made Pima a perennial powerhouse.

But time is running short for Johnson's Pima career.

The calendar is turning toward the end of the season, and with it comes the bittersweet reality that his junior college journey is nearing its conclusion.

The Aztecs will pause to honor that journey when they face Glendale Community College on Sophomore Day.

It's a chance to celebrate Johnson and the other second-year players who have been the backbone of Pima's unprecedented success.

"When we play as a team… we can't lose to anybody honestly," Johnson said with a smile.

