Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Phoenix Suns say Paul "day to day" with left groin strain

Suns Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul looks to pass the ball in the second half of Game 2 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Monday, May 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Suns Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 10:44 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:44:25-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Suns guard Chris Paul has a left groin strain and the team says his status is considered “day to day” as Phoenix tries to climb out of a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference playoff series.

The team updated Paul's status on Tuesday night. Game 3 is on Friday in Phoenix.

Paul — a 12-time All-Star — was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Game 2 on Sunday when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

The Nuggets are the top seed in the Western Conference and won both of the first two games by double digits.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration