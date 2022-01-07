Paul has triple-double, NBA-leading Suns top Clippers 106-89

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help the short-handed Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-89 on Thursday night.
The Suns became the first team in the NBA to win 30 games this season and moved a game ahead of Golden State for the best record in the NBA. They’ve won three straight and four of five. Cam Johnson added a career-high 24 points, and Jalen Smith — the second-year forward whose playing time has drastically increased recently because of the Suns’ COVID-19 issues — had another good game with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
The 36-year-old Paul had his 17th career triple double. The 13 rebounds were a career high.
----
