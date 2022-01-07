Watch
Paul has triple-double, NBA-leading Suns top Clippers 106-89

Chris Paul had a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help the short-handed Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-89 on Thursday night. AP photo.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 09:56:19-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help the short-handed Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-89 on Thursday night.

The Suns became the first team in the NBA to win 30 games this season and moved a game ahead of Golden State for the best record in the NBA. They’ve won three straight and four of five. Cam Johnson added a career-high 24 points, and Jalen Smith — the second-year forward whose playing time has drastically increased recently because of the Suns’ COVID-19 issues — had another good game with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The 36-year-old Paul had his 17th career triple double. The 13 rebounds were a career high.

