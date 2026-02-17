Palo Verde High School Unveils State-of-the-Art Locker Room Boost

TUCSON, Arizona — Palo Verde High School's boys and girls winter sports programs, including the standout boys basketball team, now have a sleek new facility to call home: a 1,500-square-foot locker room featuring modern amenities designed to elevate the player experience.

The upgraded space includes individual monitors at every locker for personalized use, large-screen TVs displaying game highlights and statistics, and bold flooring showcasing the Titans' team colors along with prominent "PV" lettering. The renovation marks a significant upgrade from the previous setup, which lacked even basic lockers.

"To go into a locker room like this brings us joy," said senior point guard Kameron Pippen. "Before this, the room didn't even have lockers in it."

Funding for the project came in part from savings and an unexpected boost tied to a 2024 campaign stop by then-vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at the school during the election cycle.

The timing couldn't be better for the Palo Verde Titans boys basketball team (Palo Verde Magnet Titans), who enter the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Class 3A state playoffs as the No. 1 seed. After reaching the state title game last year—where they fell to Pusch Ridge Christian Academy—the Titans are poised for another deep run.

Their next matchup is this Friday in the 3A quarterfinals, hosting the winner of Tuesday's game between Gilbert Christian and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. A victory would allow the team to celebrate in their revamped locker room, potentially carrying that momentum forward.

The new facility has drawn praise for resembling a college-level setup, boosting morale as the Titans chase a championship. With Pippen leading the charge—known for his playmaking and clutch free-throw shooting—the team is focused on turning the page from recent postseason action and making a strong statement in the state tournament.

