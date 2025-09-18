One-on-one with Koa Peat at Arizona Basketball media day

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona's Koa Peat headlines a spectacular freshman class that also includes Brayden Burries, Dewayne Aristode, and Bryce James.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Peat is known for his physicality, strength, and versatility. A consensus top-10 prospect for the 2025 class, Peat was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

Led by Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, Peat played a key role on the championship team that won gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup with USA Basketball. It had previously won gold with Team USA at the U16 and U17 levels.

"It's always a great experience playing with team USA," said Peat. "You are playing with the best players in the country. It was a big head start to learn about Tommy Lloyd as a coach and a person."

Peat is expected to be a centerpiece of Arizona's young core in the 2025–26 season that also includes veteran point guard Jaden Bradley.

"I feel like we are going to win a lot of games and I'm excited for this group to get better every day," added Peat.