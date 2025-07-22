One-on-one with Arizona Basketball's Evan Nelson at the Tucson Summer Pro League

TUCSON, Arizona — It's not often that Arizona men's basketball has a rotation player from Tucson, but that could change this season with former Salpointe Catholic High School star Evan Nelson.

Nelson transfers from Harvard, he was team captain for his final two seasons.

He began his career at Mountain View before playing his final three seasons at Salpointe. He led the Lancers to its first-ever state championship as a senior in 2019-20.

This past weekend, Nelson stopped by the Tucson Summer Pro League at The Gregory School where he visited with campers, and talked about joining his hometown Wildcats.

"On top of joining a top-10 program in the country and being able to win and lay in March Madness, it's events like this," said Nelson. "Giving back to kids whose shoes I was once in, being a beacon of light for the community, and having fun with my friends and family."