Noah Fifita for Heisman Trophy Billboard appears in Tucson

A “Noah Fifita for Heisman” billboard has gone up on Oracle Road in Tucson, near the Grant and Oracle intersection, as part of the University of Arizona’s push to promote its star quarterback for college football’s most prestigious individual award.

The sign, spotted and shared widely by local media and fans on August 19, 2026, marks an early public step in the Wildcats’ campaign. Additional billboards are planned around the state.

Arizona launched the formal “Noah Fifita for Heisman” effort at Big 12 Media Days in July, distributing resume-style flyers highlighting the quarterback’s production, leadership, and character. Head coach Brent Brennan has repeatedly called Fifita “the best story in college football,” pointing to his on-field excellence and decision to stay in Tucson despite significant NIL offers elsewhere.

Fifita, a redshirt senior entering his final season of eligibility, enters 2026 as a preseason All-Big 12 selection and the program’s all-time leader in career passing touchdowns (73). Last season he threw for 3,228 yards and a single-season school-record 29 touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors—the first Arizona quarterback to do so in 50 years. He ranks among the nation’s active leaders in career passing touchdowns and is closing in on additional Arizona career yardage marks.

At roughly 5-foot-10, Fifita has long faced questions about size, yet his accuracy, toughness, and loyalty have made him a fan favorite and the clear face of the program. He is one of the few senior quarterbacks in FBS who has spent his entire career at one school.The Oracle Road billboard gives Tucson drivers a daily reminder of the campaign as the Wildcats prepare to open the season. Whether the Heisman talk gains national traction will depend on Fifita’s play this fall, but Arizona is making its case visible right in the heart of town.

