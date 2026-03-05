'No Bigger Motivation': Palo Verde Chases 3A Crown Against Reinstated Coolidge

TUCSON, Arizona — Palo Verde High School's boys basketball team is one step away from redemption in the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) 3A State Championship game.

The Titans, led by head coach Anthony Smith, are set to face Coolidge on Thursday at Phoenix's Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the title. Palo Verde lost last year's 3A state championship to Pusch Ridge Christian, a defeat that has fueled their drive this season.

"There's no bigger motivation than losing that game," Smith said, referring to the heartbreaking loss in the previous year's final.

A key force for the Titans has been 6-foot-8 senior Ethan Graves.

"Anchoring our defense and talking and letting people know where people are," Smith praised Graves' role in communication and presence on the court.

Point guard Kamron Pippen, known as KP, has also been instrumental in guiding the team.

"I think he's a great leader. I'm glad he's my point guard to be honest," Graves said of Pippen.

After a strong playoff run, the Titans have returned to the state title game. The team recently upgraded to a championship-level locker room and now aims to pair it with the ultimate prize: a state championship trophy.

Their opponent, Coolidge, advanced amid significant controversy. Following a quarterfinal win over Chinle, allegations emerged that Coolidge fans directed racial comments toward the opposing team. The AIA initially removed Coolidge from the tournament and placed the school's entire athletic program on probation, making all teams ineligible for postseason play.

However, a Pinal County judge issued a temporary restraining order reinstating Coolidge, allowing the Bears to continue in the playoffs. They defeated Snowflake in the semifinals to secure their spot in the championship.Smith acknowledged the off-court distractions but emphasized focus on the game."

Obviously, my phone is blowing up all the time. I try my best to stay out of it. The decisions aren't ours. We're ready to play wherever that may be," he said.The Titans are eager for the atmosphere at Veterans Memorial Coliseum."Getting to go there and experience playing basketball there, with a whole bunch of fans there, it's an experience you can't recreate anywhere else," Graves said.Smith reiterated the team's resolve.

"We've experienced what the other side [of losing] is like. We're doing everything in our power to not let that happen again.

"Tip-off for the 3A boys basketball state championship between Palo Verde and Coolidge is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game promises high stakes as both teams seek to claim the title under intense circumstances.

