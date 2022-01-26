Watch
No. 7 UCLA defeats No. 3 Arizona 75-59 in Pac-12 showdown

Associated Press
Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard scored 15 points each and seventh-ranked UCLA used gritty defense to beat No. 3 Arizona 75-59.
Posted at 5:52 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 07:52:37-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard scored 15 points each and seventh-ranked UCLA used gritty defense to beat No. 3 Arizona 75-59.

The Wildcats lost for the first time in Pac-12 play. The Bruins improved to 14-2 overall and 6-1 in the league, tying Arizona for first place. UCLA took the lead for good during a 12-0 run in the first half on the way to winning its fourth in a row. Arizona fell to 16-2 overall. Bennedict Mathurin scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats.

Christian Koloko added 11 points and seven rebounds for Arizona, which hosts UCLA next week.

