No. 13 Arizona to play No. 3 defending champion Florida on opening night

Arizona Athletics
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The 2025-26 college basketball season kicks off with a marquee matchup between No. 13 Arizona and No. 3 Florida, the defending national champions, on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"It's the best way to start the season," said Wildcat guard Anthony Dell'Orso. "You can't get a better opponent. They are the reigning champs. And no better place than Vegas. I'm excited to see what they bring."

This game is part of the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas doubleheader, with BYU facing Villanova in the other matchup. It's a neutral-site opener for both teams, highlighting Florida's aggressive non-conference scheduling to build on their 2025 title run and Arizona's quest for a deeper postseason after last year's Sweet 16 exit.

"It's going to be an exciting opening night of college basketball," said Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd. "I'm expecting a great atmosphere Monday afternoon."

The Gators enter as title defenders after a dominant 2025 NCAA Tournament run. Coach Todd Golden returns key frontcourt pieces like forwards Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu, and Micah Handlogten, providing continuity and size. New additions include transfers Xaivian Lee, Boogie Fland (a 5-star guard prospect), and AJ Brown, bolstering a deep bench that's expected to gel quickly.

