No. 13 Arizona defeats Embry-Riddle 113-42 in preseason finale at McKale Center

TUCSON, Arizona — After not playing in the first preseason game against Saint Mary's, Arizona's Tobe Awaka had 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 113-42 win over Division Two Embry-Riddle.

Ivan Karchenkov had 17 points and Brayden Burries had 13 against the overmatched Eagles.

Dwayne Aristode started while Jaden Bradley came off the bench, as Brayden Burries ran the point early in the game.

"We're not a program that worries about who the starters are," head coach Tommy Lloyd said after the game.

Lloyd had said that Awaka was "banged up" and would have played in the win over Saint Mary's if the game had counted for the standings.

The No. 13 Wildcats begin the regular season next Monday night against defending champion Florida at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

