No. 1 Seed Arizona Wildcats Depart McKale Center for San Diego

TUCSON, Arizona — With fans cheering them on, the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team left McKale Center at Alkeme Arena for San Diego, officially embarking on their quest for a second NCAA national championship as the No. 1 seed in the West Region.

Fresh off a dominant 32-2 season, including Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles, the Wildcats boarded their charter for the short flight (or bus/air combo) to Southern California. The departure marked a familiar ritual for the program: the send-off from the historic home court where they've built one of college basketball's premier atmospheres, heading into the biggest stage of the year.

This marks Arizona's 40th NCAA Tournament appearance—the seventh-most in history—and the eighth time they've earned a No. 1 seed. Under head coach Tommy Lloyd, it's the fifth straight selection and the second No. 1 seed of his tenure. The team has advanced from San Diego each of the previous two times they've opened there (as a 1-seed in 2022 and 2014), adding extra optimism to this run.

First up: a Friday morning tip-off against No. 16 seed Long Island University (LIU) at Viejas Arena on the San Diego State campus.

The game tips at 10:35 a.m. MST on TNT, with announcers Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, and Lauren Shehadi on the call.

Arizona enters as heavy favorites, with stars like Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley, freshman sensation Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and a balanced roster that's been firing on all cylinders. The Wildcats are chasing their first Final Four since 2001 and aim to cap a remarkable season with a deep push to Indianapolis.F

ans gathered outside McKale this morning to cheer the team on—horns honking, "Bear Down" chants echoing—as buses rolled out or players headed to the airport. It's the classic March scene: excitement, nerves, and unbreakable Wildcat pride.

"We have enough in the tank to go see if we can win this thing," Lloyd said after Selection Sunday, encapsulating the mindset as the team shifts focus from Tucson to the tournament grind.

